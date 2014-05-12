BRIEF-ITC corp seeks trading halt
Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to inside information of company
(Corrects sales figure)
ISTANBUL May 12 Turkey's Sabanci Holding posted a 27 percent fall in first quarter net profit to 403.2 million lira, it said in a filing on Monday.
The conglomerate's sales rose 20 percent on the year to 6.37 billion lira, its results posted on Istanbul stock exchange showed. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Dasha Afanasieva and David Evans)
* Co, Nantong Ronghui, Herong and Yancheng Herong entered into capital injection agreement
* On 23 Jan company and shui on development entered into a purchase agreement with standard chartered bank and deutsche bank