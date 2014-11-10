ISTANBUL Nov 10 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding posted a net profit of 455.9 million lira in the third quarter, down from 480.6 million in the same period a year ago, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday.

Sabanci's sales in the period rose 14 percent to 6.9 billion lira, it also said in the filing.

