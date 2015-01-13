ISTANBUL Jan 13 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said on Tuesday both parties withdrew from the sale process of 51 percent stake in its unit Sasa Polyester to petrochemical producer Indorama Netherlands.

Sabanci said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange that the parties mutually agreed to withdraw even though competition authority approval had been obtained. (Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)