ISTANBUL, April 20 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said on Monday roadshow meetings would be held between April 20-29 for its planned sale of a 25 percent stake in its industrial cord maker Kordsa.

Sabanci said earlier this month it had mandated Deutsche Bank, UBS and Istanbul-based Ak Securities to sell the stake in Kordsa to qualified institutional investors, according to a filing with the stock exchange.

(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)