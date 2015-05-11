(Adds details from balance sheet, Kordsa sale result)

ISTANBUL May 11 Sabanci Holding, a Turkish company with interests ranging from energy to banking, on Monday posted a 54 percent rise in its first-quarter profit to 648.5 million lira ($241 million).

Sabanci's revenue was 2.48 billion lira in the period, less than the 2.54 billion lira in the same period last year, according to a filing with the stock exchange.

Total sales, including from the financial sector, were 6.73 billion lira in the period, Sabanci said in a statement. Sabanci operates Akbank, Turkey's second-largest bank by market value.

Sabanci shares closed up 0.3 percent at 9.98 lira.

Enerjisa, the power company Sabanci owns with Germany's E.ON , posted net income of 289 million lira, the statement said, citing Sabanci Holding CEO Zafer Kurtul. It did not say what Enerjisa earned in the first quarter of 2014.

Separately, Sabanci said in a regulatory filing it sold shares in its unit Kordsa at a price of 5 lira per share for a nominal value of 1.55 million lira on Monday, reducing its stake in the industrial yarn maker to 87 percent.

Shares in Kordsa fell 2.15 percent to 5.01 lira.

($1 = 2.69 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)