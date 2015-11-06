BRIEF-Bupa Arabia receives approval for insurance activities license from Saudi's SAMA
ISTANBUL Nov 6 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding's net profit rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 467.6 million lira ($163 million), the company said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange.
It said sales rose 13.1 percent in the third quarter to 7.8 billion lira. ($1 = 2.8621 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)
