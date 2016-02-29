ISTANBUL Feb 29 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding posted a net profit of 2.236 billion lira ($750 million) in 2015, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange on Monday.

The holding's sales rose 10 percent to 30 billion lira in the same period. ($1 = 2.9824 liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Editing by Daren Butler)