ISTANBUL Aug 11 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding posted a net profit of 1.35 billion lira ($457 million) in the first half, up 11 percent from a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange on Thursday.

The holding's sales rose 22 percent to 17.17 billion lira in the same period. ($1 = 2.9571 liras) (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Editing by Daren Butler)