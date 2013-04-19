ISTANBUL, April 19 Turkey's Sabanci Holding is exiting the food retail sector, selling its stake in discount supermarket chain DiaSA and making progress on quitting its joint venture with Carrefour, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Turkish food group Yildiz Holding has agreed to buy all shares in DiaSA from Sabanci and Spain's Dia for 300-350 million lira ($167-195 million), two sources said.

The sources said that Sabanci was also making progress in talks with French group Carrefour on the sale of its stake in their CarrefourSA joint venture.

Yildiz Holding officials were not immediately available to comment. Carrefour, Sabanci and Dia declined to comment. ($1 = 1.7965 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Goodman)