March 1 Enterprise software provider Saba Software said founder and Chief Executive Bobby Yazdani will step down on Friday.

Chief Operating Officer Shawn Farshchi was named interim CEO.

The company also said it selected KPMG LLP as its public accounting firm.

"Saba will continue to work with its current independent registered public accounting firm, Ernst & Young LLP, to complete the restatement of its prior period financial results in order to file its overdue SEC periodic reports," the company said in a statement.