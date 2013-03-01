BRIEF-Gemini Investments Holdings says unit entered subscription agreement
* agreed to issue an unsecured perpetual bond in an aggregate principal amount of approximately hk$2,259.5 million
March 1 Enterprise software provider Saba Software said founder and Chief Executive Bobby Yazdani will step down on Friday.
Chief Operating Officer Shawn Farshchi was named interim CEO.
The company also said it selected KPMG LLP as its public accounting firm.
"Saba will continue to work with its current independent registered public accounting firm, Ernst & Young LLP, to complete the restatement of its prior period financial results in order to file its overdue SEC periodic reports," the company said in a statement.
DALLAS, May 31 Exxon Mobil Corp's chief executive said on Wednesday the company would reconsider how it communicates the risks its faces from climate change after shareholders approved a measure calling for increased transparency.