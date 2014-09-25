(Corrects headline, first two paragraphs to clarify Yazdani is
a former, not current, CEO of Saba. Yazdani's status was
correctly rendered in subsequent updates. The SEC release on
which the initial article was based did not contain the
distinction.)
Sept 24 The former chief executive of Saba
Software Inc has agreed to repay his company $2.57
million of bonuses, incentive pay and stock sale profits as part
of a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
over an accounting fraud, the regulator said on Wednesday.
Babak "Bobby" Yazdani, the former chief executive, was not
charged with misconduct, and neither admitted nor denied the
SEC's findings against Saba, which agreed to a $1.75 million
fine.
The "clawback" provision of the Sarbanes-Oxley corporate
governance law can compel executives to return money to their
companies, for the benefit of shareholders, that they received
while shareholders were being misled.
According to the SEC, Saba overstated pre-tax earnings by
about $70 million from October 2007 to January 2012 because of a
scheme in which timesheets were falsified so that the company
could hit quarterly revenue and margin targets.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)