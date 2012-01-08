RIYADH Jan 8 Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority (CMA) has approved a 33 percent capital increase for Saudi British Bank (SABB), the regulator said in a stock exchange announcement on Sunday.

The CMA said the bank would issue a bonus share for every three existing shares owned by registered shareholders, which would increase its capital to 10 billion riyals ($2.67 billion) from 7.5 billion riyals.

It added that the increase would be paid for by transferring 2.5 billion riyals from retained earnings to the bank's capital, raising the number of total shares to 1 billion. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by David French)