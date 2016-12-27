DUBAI Dec 27 Saudi British Bank (SABB), the kingdom's sixth-largest bank by assets, said on Tuesday its board had proposed a cash dividend of 0.35 riyals ($0.0933) per share for the second half of 2016 .

This is in line with the bank's payment of 0.35 riyals for the same period last year.

($1 = 3.7507 riyals)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, editing by Louise Heavens)