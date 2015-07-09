DUBAI, July 9 The board of Saudi British Bank
(SABB), an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, has
recommended a cash dividend of 0.40 riyals ($0.11) per share for
the first half of 2015, the bank said in a bourse filing on
Thursday.
It is the first time the bank has paid a half-year dividend
since at least 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.
In December, the bank recommended a cash dividend of 1.05
riyals per share for 2014.
The kingdom's sixth-largest bank by assets posted a 1.71
percent drop in its second-quarter net profit on Wednesday to
1.14 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)