DUBAI Dec 27 The board of Saudi British Bank (SABB) has proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.35 riyals ($0.09) per share for the second half of 2015, the country's fifth-largest lender by assets said on Sunday.

The proposed payout would take the bank's total dividend in 2015 to 0.75 riyals per share, the statement said. It paid 0.70 riyals per share in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.7527 riyals) (Reporting by David French. Editing by Jane Merriman)