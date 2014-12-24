REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
DUBAI Dec 24 The board of Saudi British Bank (SABB), an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, has recommended a cash dividend of 1.05 riyals per share for 2014, the bank said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.
The proposed figure is slightly higher than the 1.0 riyal per share which the bank paid for 2013. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.