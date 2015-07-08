DUBAI, July 8 Saudi British Bank
(SABB), the kingdom's sixth-largest bank by assets, posted a
1.71 percent drop in its second-quarter net profit, it said in a
bourse statement on Wednesday, beating analysts' forecasts.
The bank, an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, said it
made 1.14 billion riyals ($304 million) in the three months
ending June 30, compared with 1.16 billion riyals in the same
period a year earlier.
Five analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post
an average net profit of 1.15 billion riyals for the quarter.
The bank attributed its drop in net profit to a rise in
total operating expenses, without elaborating.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
Total operating income for the quarter rose by 0.67 percent
on the corresponding period of 2014 to 1.67 billion riyals,
while profits from special commissions increased 5.79 percent
over the same timeframe to 1.07 billion riyals.
The bank in May completed a private placement of a 10-year,
1.5 billion riyal subordinated Tier 2 sukuk callable in five
years.
Saudi Arabian banks have been topping up their capital
reserves in the last couple of years after a period of strong
lending growth, through issuance of capital-boosting bonds and
bonus shares.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
