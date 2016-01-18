DUBAI Jan 18 Saudi British Bank (SABB), the kingdom's fifth-largest bank by assets, posted a 3.1 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, missing analyst forecasts as expenses rose.

The bank, an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, made a profit of 939 million riyals ($250.53 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with 969 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the bank would make a quarterly profit of 1.04 billion riyals.

SABB attributed its drop in net profit to a 5.2 percent rise in operating expenses after it took bigger provisions for credit losses and salaries and other expenses increased. SABB's total quarterly operating income fell 0.9 percent to 1.55 billion riyals, which contributed to its profit decline.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

The kingdom's banks are contending with weaker credit growth because of lower oil prices, although heavy government spending has helped offset the impact.

Fourth-quarter profit from special commissions rose 1.1 percent year-on-year to 1.08 billion riyals.

Saudi lenders' net interest income has weakened due to subdued loan growth and fierce competition, especially in the retail market.

($1 = 3.7481 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem and Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)