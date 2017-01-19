DUBAI Jan 19 Saudi British Bank (SABB), the kingdom's sixth-largest bank by assets, posted a 35 percent drop in its fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, missing analysts' forecasts.

The bank, an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, said it made 607 million riyals ($161.9 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with 939 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Three analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an average net profit of 1.02 billion riyals for the quarter.

