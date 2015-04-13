DUBAI, April 13 Saudi British Bank (SABB), the kingdom's sixth-largest bank by assets, posted a 3.2 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit, it said in a bourse statement on Monday, beating analyst forecasts.

The bank, an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, said it made 1.12 billion riyals ($298.6 million) in the three months ending March 31, compared with 1.08 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an average net profit of 1.08 billion riyals for the quarter.

The bank attributed its rise in net profit to an increase in total operating income -- which gained 5.9 percent on the corresponding period of 2014 to 1.72 billion riyals -- without elaborating.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

Loans and advances at the end of March stood at 120.4 billion riyals, gaining 9.6 percent on the same point of 2014, while deposits rose 8.8 percent to 149 billion riyals over the same period. ($1 = 3.7505 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)