HANOI, Sept 27 Vietnam's largest beer producer
Sabeco has secured government approval to list shares on the Ho
Chi Minh Stock Exchange, a government official said on
Tuesday, with a listing expected by December.
Ho Chi Minh City-based Sabeco, or fully known as the Saigon
Beer, Alcohol, Beverage Corp, is valued at $2 billion by the
government and is known for its Bia Saigon and 333 beers,
"The approval has been granted," Phan Dang Tuat, head of the
Industry and Trade Ministry's enterprise renovation and
development committee, told Reuters, confirming earlier state
media reports.
"(Sabeco) has 10 to 12 weeks to debut, depending on the
consultative contract," he added, referring to Sabeco's plans to
hire a consultant firm to advise on the listing.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)