* Ho Chi Minh bourse debut expected within 10-12 weeks
* State-controlled firm valued by government at $2 billion
* First earmarked for privatisation in 2008
* Chance to invest in Asia's 3rd-biggest beer market
* ThaiBev among foreign brewers that have expressed interest
By Ho Binh Minh
HANOI, Sept 27 Vietnam has given the green light
for the country's biggest brewer, Sabeco, to list shares in Ho
Chi Minh by December as part of a long-awaited privatisation set
to offer investors a slug of Asia's third-biggest beer market
after China and Japan.
Phan Dang Tuat, head of the Industry and Trade Ministry's
enterprise renovation and development committee, told Reuters on
Tuesday that Hanoi had granted approval to list shares in a firm
it first earmarked for privatisation in 2008 on the Ho Chi Minh
Stock Exchange.
Known for its Bia Saigon and 333 brews, Ho Chi Minh
City-based Sabeco - formally known as the Saigon Beer, Alcohol,
Beverage Corp - is valued at about $2 billion by Hanoi. With 45
percent of Vietnam's beer market, its net profit jumped 27
percent in first-half 2016 to 2.39 trillion dong ($107 million).
"(Sabeco) has 10 to 12 weeks to debut, depending on the
consultative contract," Tuat said, referring to Sabeco's plans
to hire a consultant firm to advise on the listing. He didn't
say how much of the company will be sold in the December listing
plan.
The company has received expressions of interest from major
foreign brewers lured by the size of the Vietnamese market,
including ThaiBev, the flagship company of Bangkok's
billionaire beer magnate Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi. Sabeco sold
1.52 billion litres of beer last year, up 9 percent from 2014.
But potential partners keen to tap rising consumer spending
by Vietnam's fast-growing middle class have faced repeated
delays in the privatisation process. Under criticism from some
investors for being slow to privatise assets, the government had
said in August it would fully divest from the country's two
biggest brewers, Sabeco and Habeco.
That would include selling its 89.59 percent stake in Sabeco
worth $1.8 billion, by the end of 2017.
The government has also said divestment in Habeco, the maker
of Bia Ha Noi beer ranked third by market share after Sabeco and
Dutch brewer Heineken NV, would be completed by the
end of this year.
Officials at Sabeco weren't immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)