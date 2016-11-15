HANOI Nov 15 Vietnam's top state-owned brewer Sabeco is slated to make its share debut on Dec. 12, a senior industry and trade ministry official said on Tuesday.

"The consultant firm advising the listing has prepared that Sabeco will make its share debut on Dec. 12," Phan Dang Tuat, head of the ministry's enterprise renovation and development committee, told Reuters.

The official Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper said on Tuesday the ministry has approved Sabeco's starting price at 110,000 dong ($4.92) each, citing its own source, but Tuat rejected the report, saying it was now too early to have such a price. ($1=22,340 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Michael Perry)