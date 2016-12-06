HANOI Dec 6 Shares of Sabeco, Vietnam's biggest brewer, jumped the maximum allowed 20 percent in thin volume on debut on Tuesday to hit 132,000 dong ($5.8), data from the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange showed.

The shares of Sabeco, or Saigon Beer, Alcohol, Beverage Corporation, rose from an opening price of 110,000 dong. Just 3,000 shares were traded initially, the data showed. The bourse allowed the stock price to move a maximum of 20 percent either side of the starting price on its debut day. ($1=22,710 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)