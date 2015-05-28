UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
(Refiles to correct typo in second par)
HO CHI MINH CITY May 28 Vietnam's biggest brewer Sabeco on Thursday said its net profit this year would rise 8 percent to 3.29 trillion dong ($151 million) due to higher output and lower production costs.
The maker of Bia Saigon said in a report to shareholders it planned a 17 percent rise in alcohol output this year to 1.63 million litres, while beer output would edge up 2 percent to 1.42 billion litres.
Formally known as Saigon Beer, Alcohol, Beverage Corporation, the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm has been approached by foreign companies interested in buying stakes, including Thai Beverage PCL. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Stephen Coates)
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal.