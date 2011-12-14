DUBAI Dec 14 Saudi Basic Industries' (SABIC) chief executive said on Wednesday that the industry saw some softening of demand in the fourth quarter of the year, and sector financials would get a boost from operating rates in 2012.

"Some softening of demand occurred in the fourth quarter, especially in emerging countries," Mohammed al-Mady said at a conference in Dubai.

"Financial results should receive a boost from industry operating rates in 2012 as new capacity comes on stream," he said.

The petrochemicals giant, one of the world's largest chemicals firms by market value, expected to see moderate growth in 2012 on the heels of record quarterly results so far this year. (Reporting by Sitaraman Shankar, Writing by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Praveen Menon)