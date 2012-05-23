DUBAI May 23 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world's biggest petrochemicals group by market value, is buying part of a residential project from Saudi builder Dar Al Arkan for 741.7 million riyals ($197.77 million), the two companies said on Wednesday.

Dar, the kingdom's largest property developer with a $1 billion Islamic bond maturing in July, said it will book gains from the SABIC land sale in the second quarter of 2012.

($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals) (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman)