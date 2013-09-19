LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
(Sabic) has mandated Citigroup, HSBC, Mizuho and RBS to arrange
a series of fixed income meetings ahead of a potential US dollar
denominated senior bond.
The state-owned company, rated A1/A+/A+, will hold meetings
in Europe, Middle East and Asia between September 22 and
September 25.
A Reg S only senior guaranteed note may follow subject to
market conditions via a special purpose vehicle called SABIC
Capital II B.V.
The roadshow schedule will see two management teams meet
investors in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on September 22.
The following day one team will be in London and the second
in Singapore. On September 24, the first team will stay in
London and the second will move to Hong Kong.
On September 25, the last day, the first team will move to
Germany and the second to Zurich and Geneva.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)