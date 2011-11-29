DUBAI Nov 29 Saudi Basic Industries
(SABIC), the world's largest chemical producer by
market value, plans to set up resin and engineering plastic
compound factories in India and China, its chief executive told
local media on Tuesday.
"There are no transport costs... and fixed production costs
are much lower in China," Chief Executive Mohammed al-Mady told
Arabic daily al-Ektisadiya.
In May, SABIC announced a memorandum of understanding with
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC) to build a
polycarbonate production plant with an annual capacity for 260
kilo metric tonnes. The plant will be operational by 2015.
The petrochemicals giant is also looking at opportunities to
buy local companies, the executive told the paper, without
providing further details. SABIC already owns a majority stake
in Yanbu National Petrochemicals Co (Yansab).
The company made a record net profit of 8.2 billion riyals
($2.2 billion) in the third quarter and says that its projects
in China are profitable.
"SABIC's products in China are competitive and making good
profits because of the rapid growth in petrochemical production
in China over the last several years," al-Mady said.
SABIC, 70 percent-owned by the Saudi government, benefits
from access to cheap energy, giving it a competitive advantage
over global rivals such as U.S. chemical giant Dow Chemical Co
.
(Reporting By Nour Merza, Editing by Dinesh Nair)