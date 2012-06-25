(Adds details)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, June 25 South Korea's
Daelim Industrial, France's Technip and
Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas won deals to build a major
synthetic rubber project in Saudi Arabia for a joint venture
between Saudi Basic Industries Corp and U.S. Exxon Mobil
Chemical.
SABIC named the companies in a statement on
Monday, without providing further details.
The project will be in Jubail, at the site of Kemya, a
company owned by SABIC and Exxon Mobil Chemical.
Industry sources said Daelim won a package for the methyl
tertiary butyl ether (MTBE), carbon black, utilities and
offsites elements of the project while Tecnicas Reunidas won
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Polybutadiene rubber
(PBR) and styrene butadiene rubber (SBR).
Technip won a halobutyl package, the sources added.
The cost of the project, due to be completed in 2015 is
estimated at $3.4 billion, SABIC said, lower than initial
estimates.
It would produce 400,000 tonnes per year (tpy) of synthetic
rubber, carbon black and specialty polymers for domestic and
international markets.
When SABIC and Exxon Mobil Chemical first announced the
rubber project, they said the expansion would include the Kemya
joint venture between the two companies and their other venture,
Yanpet, which is based in Yanbu on the Red Sea coast.
Last year, SABIC said it would build only one rubber plant
project with its partner.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by William Hardy)