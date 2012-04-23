WARSAW, April 23 Saudi Basic Industries Corp
, the world's biggest petrochemical firm, has expressed
interest in buying Polish chemical companies and co-operating
with PKN Orlen, Poland's prime minister was quoted as
saying on Monday.
Donald Tusk was visiting Saudi Arabia with the chief
executive of PKN Orlen, Poland's top refining and petrochemical
firm, and officials and businessmen.
"It is very likely that apart from SABIC's active
participation in a potential privatisation of Polish firms, a
mutual enterprise on quite a large scale in the petrochemical
sector between Orlen and SABIC will be possible," Tusk was
quoted as saying by the Polish press agency PAP.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)