DUBAI, July 18 Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC), the world's biggest petrochemicals group by
market value, reported a 35-percent drop in quarterly profits on
Wednesday due to lower prices and production, missing analysts'
estimates.
SABIC, which is 70-percent state-owned, said second quarter
net profit was 5.3 billion riyals ($1.41 billion) for the
quarter ended June 30, down from 8.1 billion riyals in the
prior-year period.
Analysts had forecast, on average, profit of 6.58 billion
riyals, in a Reuters poll.
It declared a 2-riyals per share dividend on Wednesday, for
the first half of 2012.
The bellwether Middle East conglomerate, which supplies
chemicals, industrial polymers, fertilisers and metals globally,
blamed the lower profits on a combination of weaker product
pricing, the impact of plant maintenance on production and sales
volumes as well as higher raw materials costs.
SABIC's profits had fallen in the two previous quarters amid
slipping demand in China. But record earnings in the second and
third quarter of 2011 helped it achieve a bumper year.
The conglomerate's products are used in a wide variety of
industries, from car manufacture to house construction and cheap
retail goods making it highly sensitive to movements in the
global economy.
SABIC enjoys a comparative advantage over some other
chemical producers because much of its feedstock comes from
subsidised natural gas supplied by the government.
SABIC said in June it was repaying an 8 billion-riyal
Islamic bond, or sukuk, ahead of time.
The company's shares fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday on the
Saudi bourse to close at 86.25 riyals, hovering near
Sunday's 15-month closing low of 85.25 riyals.