* Misses analysts' forecasts by large margin
* Sales sink 10 pct year-on-year
* Outlook for 2015 is unpredictable
* Will think twice about proposals for steel plants
* No plans for bond issues, may refinance loans
By Reem Shamseddine and Marwa Rashad
DUBAI, Jan 18 Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC), one of the world's largest petrochemicals
groups, reported a 29 percent plunge in fourth-quarter net
income on Sunday, widely missing analysts' forecasts because of
the tumble of global oil prices.
Chief executive Mohamed al-Mady told reporters his company's
outlook for 2015 depended on oil prices and was therefore
unpredictable, but that SABIC faced challenges early in the
year. Oil, which is closely tied to petrochemical product
prices, has tumbled more than 50 percent since last June.
The Gulf's largest listed company earned 4.36 billion riyals
($1.16 billion) in the three months to Dec. 31 compared to 6.16
billion riyals a year earlier, SABIC said in a bourse statement,
as sales sank 10 percent from a year ago to 43.4 billion riyals.
Profit was well below the average forecast of analysts
polled by Reuters, who had predicted earnings of 5.50 billion
riyals. It was also below the company's third-quarter net profit
of 6.18 billion riyals.
Mady said his company, which is 70 percent state-owned,
would stick to its long-term strategy of focusing investments in
China, North America and Saudi Arabia, to be close to raw
materials or SABIC's markets.
He said it would continue to look hard at acquisition
opportunities in the United States and at investing in the U.S.
shale gas industry. A year ago, he said the company expected to
enter the shale market in 2014.
Asked about the risk that falling oil would hurt the Saudi
economy, Mady noted that the state budget envisaged spending
staying high, and said: "This hiccup of lower crude oil prices
is not the first time and will not be the last time - so this
country will continue marching."
He told Reuters that SABIC was still studying the idea of
building an oil-to-chemicals plant that would allow it to
diversify products, though he could not estimate the project's
likely cost if it went ahead.
"SABIC's strategy is not to be locked in one
feedstock...Shale and syngas (feedstocks) can only give you so
much. Oil can give you more different chemicals," he said.
STEEL
However, Mady said falling steel prices meant SABIC would
"think twice" about proposals for two new domestic steel plants
in Rabigh and Jubail that are being studied by its affiliate
Saudi Iron and Steel Co (Hadeed), and are expected to cost $4.26
billion.
The company has no plans to issue new bonds this year and is
considering refinancing two loans which fall due in June and
November, another company official told reporters after the
results announcement. The loan due in June is worth $1 billion,
he said.
SABIC attributed the slide in its profits to lower average
prices for the products which it sold, although this was partly
offset by lower feedstock prices. Falling oil prices hit the
chemicals segment of SABIC's business most strongly, followed by
polymers, Mady said.
In addition to oil, the company's results are closely tied
to global economic growth because its products - plastics,
fertilisers and metals - are used extensively in construction,
agriculture, industry and manufacturing consumer goods.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi Riyals)
