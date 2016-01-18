* No concerns on Iran supplies entering market - acting CEO
* Q4 sales 34.16 bln riyals, down 22 pct on year
* Expects to see cost cutting benefits in 2016
RIYADH, Jan 18 Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC) can adapt to any new petrochemicals supply
entering the market from outside the kingdom, its acting chief
executive said on Monday, as Iran's release from sanctions
promises increased global oil supply.
Petrochemical companies in the kingdom have been struggling
with falling oil prices, both as product prices are closely
linked to crude and cheaper oil erodes the competitive advantage
which Saudi manufacturers accrue over non-oil producing nations
due to subsidised energy and feedstock.
SABIC, one of the world's largest petrochemicals companies,
announced a 29.4 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on
Sunday, its sixth straight quarterly profit decline - results
which sent its shares 5.4 percent lower as of 0935 GMT.
The pressures could be amplified further with Iranian oil
being reintroduced to global markets: the prospect has already
driven crude prices to a 12-year low.
Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan told a news conference in Riyadh
that he wasn't sure about the state of Iran's petrochemicals
industry but, in general, it takes between three and five years
to come to market, start producing and then ramp up production.
"A competitive environment is always healthy and this is the
way we love to play, so we have no concerns at all," Benyan said
when asked if Iran's re-entry threatened market oversupply.
Supply questions are coming as concerns about a global
economic slowdown, especially in China, are threatening demand.
Benyan said SABIC's sales in China had not been impacted so
far, although diminished growth in emerging Asian and mature
European economies had stunted demand - the value of sales in
the fourth quarter of 2015 dropped 21.9 percent year on year to
34.16 billion riyals.
Going forward, it was looking to expand its business in
Africa as well as South East Asian markets including Vietnam,
Indonesia and Malaysia, where it was looking to switch from
being a seller of petrochemicals in the region to a
manufacturer.
To weather the difficult market conditions, SABIC has been
implementing a cost-cutting strategy and Benyan said the company
hoped to see the benefits in the coming year.
This programme would also help SABIC to absorb a rise in
feedstock prices announced by the government at the end of last
year, Benyan said.
The company is still committed to a feasibility study
related to a $30 billion oil-to-chemicals plant, Benyan said,
adding it remained purely a SABIC project when asked if it could
bring in a joint-venture partner.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Reem Shamseddine and Katie Paul;
Writing by David French and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David
Goodman and Mark Potter)