By Maha El Dahan
DUBAI, July 26 Saudi Basic Industries Corp
, one of the world's largest petrochemicals groups,
reported a drop in second-quarter net profit on Sunday but beat
analysts' forecasts by a large margin, suggesting it was coping
well with low oil prices.
The Gulf's largest listed company made a net profit of 6.17
billion riyals ($1.64 billion) in the three months to June 30,
down 4.5 percent from a year earlier.
SABIC has been hit by the plunge in crude oil prices since
mid-2014, which has dragged down petrochemical product prices
and shrunk its profit margins. But its second-quarter profit was
well above the average of 4.96 billion riyals predicted by
analysts polled by Reuters.
Second-quarter sales totalled 42.10 billion riyals, down
from 48.15 billion riyals a year earlier but up from 35.56
billion riyals in the first quarter. In the first quarter, net
profit plunged 39 percent from a year ago.
Acting chief executive Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan told
Reuters that product prices in the second quarter were on
average 20 percent higher than in the previous quarter.
SABIC was able to boost production 2 percent from the
previous quarter by focusing on individual clients' demands, and
careful cost management also helped its bottom line, Benyan said
by telephone.
"We were able to take advantage of dynamics of market
changes in Europe and China" to improve the performance of
SABIC's global assets, he added without elaborating.
"We normally can't get into predictions on prices, but what
we can see is pressure on prices related to the crude price.
However, we will continue to focus on factors that are under our
control," Benyan said of the business outlook in coming months.
SABIC shares initially surged 4.5 percent in response to the
earnings announcement but later came off their highs. They were
up just 0.7 percent at mid-afternoon.
Benyan said SABIC, which is over 70 percent
government-owned, was looking at major overseas investments and
indicated a decision on them might be made in the next few
months.
"We are looking for business opportunities in North America
related to shale gas, and also some options in China related to
coal-to-chemicals." He added, "Hopefully by the end of the year
we will have an announcement."
In May last year, SABIC said it was in the final stages of
preliminary studies on a proposed oil-to-chemicals complex in
Saudi Arabia that would start operations by the end of 2020,
using around 10 million tonnes of crude oil annually as
feedstock.
Benyan said on Sunday that the project, which the company
has estimated would create around 100,000 jobs for Saudis
directly and indirectly, was still under review. "By the end of
the year we should have more clarity on it."
(Writing by Andrew Torchia)