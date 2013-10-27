RIYADH Oct 27 The profit outlook for Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) for 2014 is slightly better than 2013, chief executive officer Mohamed al-Mady said in a news conference on Sunday.

The company earlier on Sunday said its third-quarter net profits rose 2.5 percent on the year in line with forecasts. The company's sales in the first nine months of 2013 were flat on last year at 140 billion riyals ($37.3 billion), chief financial officer Mutlaq al-Morished said.