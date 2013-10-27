BRIEF-Jana Partners builds 9 pct stake in Whole Foods, wants to speed up company turnaround - WSJ, citing sources
RIYADH Oct 27 The profit outlook for Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) for 2014 is slightly better than 2013, chief executive officer Mohamed al-Mady said in a news conference on Sunday.
The company earlier on Sunday said its third-quarter net profits rose 2.5 percent on the year in line with forecasts. The company's sales in the first nine months of 2013 were flat on last year at 140 billion riyals ($37.3 billion), chief financial officer Mutlaq al-Morished said.
* Commencement of Cobham/Aeroflex litigation in Kansas District Court; Trial is expected to be completed next month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: