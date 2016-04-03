DUBAI, April 3 Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC) said on Sunday that it had started trial
operations at a new rubber plant it has built as a joint venture
with a unit of Exxon Mobil.
Trial operations had started at the carbon black and
utilities unit of the Al-Jubail Petrochemical Company (KEMYA)
rubber plant, it said in the statement.
The financial impact of the facility, a joint venture
between SABIC and Exxon Chemical Arabia, a subsidiary of Exxon
Mobil, would be reflected in SABIC's results from the second
quarter of 2016 onwards, SABIC said.
The project, estimated to cost $3.4 billion, is expected to
supply over 400,000 metric tonnes per year of rubber,
thermoplastic polymers and carbon black to serve emerging local
and international markets in Asia and the Middle East.
