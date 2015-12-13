DUBAI Dec 13 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) said commissioning would begin at parts of its affiliate's new elastomers facility Kemya Complex on Sunday following the completion of construction and mechanical works.

Full commercial operations at the Al-Jubail Petrochemical Company (KEMYA), a 50-50 joint venture between SABIC and Exxon Chemical Arabia, are expected to start during the second quarter of 2016, SABIC said in a statement to the stock exchange.

It said the financial impact of the project would be reflected in the company's profit statement after the announcement of the commercial operation.

The project, estimated to cost $3.4 billion, is expected to supply over 400,000 metric tonnes per year of rubber, thermoplastic speciality polymers and carbon black to serve emerging local and international markets in Asia and the Middle East. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Clelia Oziel)