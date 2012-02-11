JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Feb 11 Saudi Basic
Industries Corp (SABIC) and China Petroleum & Chemical
Corp (Sinopec) have started negotiations
with Trinidad and Tobago to build a $5.3 billion methanol
complex there, SABIC said on Saturday.
SABIC and its Chinese partner obtained the approval of
Trinidad and Tobago on Feb. 9 after bidding against other
international companies, SABIC said in a statement on the Saudi
bourse website.
"This approval marks the launch of negotiations to build the
complex and is not binding to either side until final agreement
is reached," SABIC added.
It did not set a timeframe for the final agreement nor the
capacity of the plant which will produce methanol and then
convert it to olefins.
SABIC, the world's largest petrochemical company by market
value, is 70 percent owned by the government of Saudi Arabia and
makes chemicals, fertilisers, plastics and metals used in paint,
rubber, textiles, cleaning and other consumer products.
The firm also has an agreement with Sinopec to build a $1
billion-plus polycarbonate plant in Tianjin where the two
companies have already started operating a petrochemical joint
venture in 2010.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif, writing by Reem Shamseddine)