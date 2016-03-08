By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del, March 8
WILMINGTON, Del, March 8 The $500 billion
midstream sector is bracing on Tuesday for a ruling from a U.S.
bankruptcy judge that could determine if energy producers can
use Chapter 11 to shed contracts with pipeline operators for
transporting oil and natural gas.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman in Manhattan will read
her ruling at 2:30 pm ET on a request by Houston-based Sabine
Oil & Gas Corp to reject a contract with an affiliate
of Cheniere Energy Inc to gather and process natural gas
in Texas.
Chapman's ruling will be the first major test for using
Chapter 11 to shed the contracts, which were seen as a way to
protect the midstream industry from the volatility of energy
prices.
Underpinned by the stability offered by the capacity
contracts, many midstream companies organized as high-yielding
master limited partnerships favored by income-seeking investors.
Since commodity prices began to plummet in 2014, many
producers have cut their drilling, and now the commitments to
use pipeline capacity no longer make economic sense.
Sabine has argued it could immediately save $35 million by
ending its contract, while Cheniere has argued the contract is
written to be essentially bankruptcy-proof.
Chapman told a hearing in early February she was inclined to
rule in Sabine's favor.
Sabine has said if it gets its way, it plans to build a
pipeline system in southern Texas to replace Cheniere's. The
producer's lawyers have also acknowledged a ruling in Sabine's
favor may provide leverage to renegotiate with Cheniere.
Other producers have followed in Sabine's footsteps.
Quicksilver Resources Inc has filed papers to
reject agreements with a unit of Crestwood Equity Partners
and Magnum Hunter Resources Corp is seeking
to end multiple pipeline deals, including one with an affiliate
that is majority owned by Morgan Stanley.
A ruling on Quicksilver's request is expected later this
month. Magnum Hunter's requests will be argued in court in the
coming weeks.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)