MONROVIA, Sept 1 Liberia's parliament speaker
said on Thursday that he is stepping down to face bribery
charges in a case involving London AIM-listed Sable Mining's
attempted acquisition of an iron ore concession in the
north of the country.
"If my recusal is the ultimate sacrifice that will move our
country forward and end this current quagmire, I am herewith
recusing myself from presiding over the plenary of the House of
Representatives," Alex Tyler said in a statement.
Tyler, who is free on bail, denies all wrongdoing.
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf ordered in May an inquiry
into Sable's attempt to acquire an iron ore concession in
northern Liberia after the watchdog group Global Witness made
accusations of wrongdoing in a report.
A grand jury in Liberia then indicted Sable Mining, its
Chief Executive Officer Andrew Groves and five Liberians,
including Tyler, on charges of bribery and using their positions
to amend Liberia's public procurement and concessions law.
The indictment alleges Tyler requested and received $75,000
from Sable via a lawyer, who is among those indicted, to help
amend the concessions law.
The defendants deny the charges. Groves said in June that
the indictment was politically motivated.
The indictment did not specify how Sable Mining was alleged
to have benefited from the change to the law.
In his statement, Tyler criticized the government for
prosecuting those named in the Global Witness report without
conducting its own investigation but said he was stepping down
to try to end gridlock in parliament created by the charges.
