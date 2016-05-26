(Corrects to clarify that Sable was not awarded the concession
it was seeking to acquire)
By James Harding Giahyue
MONROVIA May 25 A grand jury in Liberia on
Wednesday indicted government officials, including the speaker
of parliament and the head of the ruling party, along with
London AIM-listed Sable Mining on charges including
bribery.
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf ordered an inquiry into
Sable's attempt to acquire an iron ore concession in northern
Liberia after the watchdog group Global Witness made accusations
of wrong-doing in a report earlier this month.
A grand jury in the capital Monrovia accused the defendants
of bribery among other crimes, according to the indictment seen
by Reuters.
The indictment alleged that the defendants conspired to use
their positions to amend Liberia's public procurement and
concessions law. It asserted that they succeeded in changing the
law to give the Minister of Lands, Mines and Energy the power to
declare a concession area as a non-bidding area.
The indictment did not specify how Sable Mining allegedly
benefited from the change to the law and Reuters was unable to
independently determine if Sable actually did.
In its report Global Witness claimed that the amendment was
intended to allow the company to win the concession without a
tender. In the end however, Sable Mining was not awarded the
property, known as Wologizi.
A spokeswoman for Sable said the company would not comment
on the accusations made in the indictment, which cover a period
including 2010 and 2011.
Previously Sable said the Global Witness report appeared to
be based on "unreliable" testimony from three former business
partners.
The indictment named as defendants Sable Mining, parliament
speaker Alex Tyler, Varney Sherman, a senator and chairman of
President Johnson Sirleaf's Unity Party, and Deputy Minister of
Lands, Mines and Energy Ernest C.B. Jones, as well as
Christopher Onanuga, a Liberian businessman.
All four men were arrested in Liberia's capital Monrovia on
Wednesday and were later released on bail.
Tyler has rejected the Global Witness report, which, like
the indictment, alleged that bribery had been used to facilitate
Sable's attempted acquisition of the concession.
He was not immediately reachable for comment. His office
said he was not planning to comment on the indictment, which
alleges he requested and received $75,000 to help amend
Liberia's procurement and concession law.
As he left court on Wednesday, Sherman told reporters he
would not comment on the indictment. While he acknowledged in a
May 13 news conference that his law firm had worked for Sable,
he denied the Global Witness allegations of wrong-doing.
Neither Jones, accused in the indictment of receiving $5,000
for providing the technical advice for the alteration of the
procurement and concession law, nor Onanuga responded to text
messages and telephone calls. The indictment did not give
specific details of the allegations against Onanuga.
(Additional reporting by Guy Faulconbridge in London; Writing
by Joe Bavier; Editing by Toni Reinhold)