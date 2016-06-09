MONROVIA, June 9 A grand jury in Liberia
indicted on Thursday the chief executive officer of the London
AIM-listed Sable Mining, Andrew Groves, in connection
with an alleged bribery scandal involving several senior
Liberian officials, the head of a special task force said.
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf ordered in May an inquiry
into Sable's attempt to acquire an iron ore concession in
northern Liberia after the watchdog group Global Witness made
accusations of wrong-doing in a report.
Also on Thursday a grand jury indicted a former head of the
national investment commission of Liberia, Richard Tolbert.
Groves and Tolbert "are to be arrested and brought to this
jurisdiction wherever they can be found", Fonati Koffa, head of
the special taskforce set up by Sirleaf, said during a press
conference in Monrovia.
Four people, including Parliament speaker Alex Tyler,
chairman of Sirleaf's Unity Party Varney Sherman and deputy
minister of Lands, Mines and Energy Ernest C.B. Jones, were
indicted last month in that case along with Sable Mining.
They are accused of having used their positions to amend
Liberia's public procurement and concessions law.
The prosecution said on Thursday there was not enough
evidence yet to indict former Sable Mining chairman Phil
Edmonds, but said it believed it would be the case soon.
"All that it takes to get all of those involved in
criminality in our country, including getting them through
Interpol and or extradition, will be considered", Darkue Mulbah,
the lead prosecutor for the government said.
Sable Mining said last month that it had noted "the recent
media comment and speculation regarding allegations of bribery
and corruption" made against the company and said it was
investigating these matters.
