UPDATE 1-China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
LONDON, July 29 Fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management reiterated on Friday it would vote against the takeover of SABMiller by Belgian rival AB Inbev after the company said it backed the revised terms.
However, it said it welcomed the SAB board's decision to treat leading shareholders Altria and Bevco as a separate class of shareholder.
"This acknowledges the reality of the situation and will help to ensure that the views of the rest of the investor base have due weight," Aberdeen said, although it continued to dislike the deal structure and thought it undervalued SABMiller.
"We would welcome other investors who value good corporate governance and recognise the superior value from continuing to hold SABMiller as a standalone entity voting in a similar fashion." (Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell a further 13.7 percent stake in its CI Capital investment banking arm in two deals, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.