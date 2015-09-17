* Divestments may provide final opportunities for smaller
rivals
* Strengthened AB InBev could be even fiercer competitor
* SAB's local market structure a risk to deal execution,
returns
By Philip Blenkinsop and Martinne Geller
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Sept 17 A tie-up of brewing
giants Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller would
reset the global brewing industry, allowing a fierce competitor
to extend its lead and ringing last call for smaller rivals to
snap up meaningful assets.
World leader AB InBev said on Wednesday it had approached
SABMiller's board regarding a friendly combination that would
marry its Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona beers with
SABMiller brands like Peroni, Grolsch and Pilsner Urquell.
A deal, likely worth over $100 billion, would be complicated
and among the biggest in corporate history as well as the
crowning achievement of the Brazilian financiers behind private
equity firm 3G Capital, known for ruthless cost-cutting and high
profit margins enabling them to play extra hard against rivals.
"If this deal goes ahead, there will really be one global
beer company. The sector will be pretty much done," said Ian
Liddle, chief investment officer of Allan Gray, a top 10 SAB
investor. "This is the deal of deals and it is one of the
reasons why ABI can justify paying a high premium."
No offer has been made, but analysts estimate a price of 40
to 45 pounds per SAB share, which would be a 35 to 52 percent
premium to the stock at the start of the week.
Liddle welcomes the opportunity to assess any offer, and
said that for any consideration paid in ABI shares, he would
like to see a listing in Johannesburg, where SABMiller started
out in 1895 selling beer to gold miners.
But given the footprints of both companies, divestitures are
likely, presenting opportunities for the likes of Heineken
, Carlsberg and Molson Coors.
The company would almost certainly have to sell SABMiller's
majority stake in U.S. joint venture MillerCoors. Partner Molson
Coors is the obvious buyer, so would likely get an attractive
price. With a price tag of around $10 billion, it would be a big
deal for Molson, whose market value is $15 billion after its
shares surged following news of the approach. Having it in flux
could be an opportunity for others.
"It's very strategic for anybody. If Heineken want to be a
leader in the world, this might be their one and only chance to
step change their business in the U.S.," said an industry
banker.
In China, the combined brewer could also end up selling
SABMiller's 49 percent stake in CR Snow. Partner China Resources
Enterprise may wish to take full control or may be
open to another entrant.
Further assets, such as in eastern Europe, may also come up
for grabs.
HARD LIFE
Exactly one year ago, Dutch brewer Heineken rejected a
takeover approach by SABMiller, whose move was seen as a defence
against advances from AB InBev.
Family-controlled Heineken at the time said it wanted to
remain independent, but with a combined rival some three times
its size, analysts say the solo route is about to get tougher.
"I don't think it's a good idea. They'll go head-to-head in
Europe and Africa," said Morningstar analyst Phil Gorham. "Life
is going to be difficult for the likes of Heineken and
Carlsberg."
Carlsberg, which is in a state of management flux while it
battles weak sales in Russia and Ukraine, would have limited
overlap with the new megabrewer, but Heineken and Diageo
, maker of Guinness, could feel the heat in Africa, where
a rising middle class is increasingly drinking beer.
A combined megabrewer would soak up as much as half of the
world's beer profits and with fatter margins than rivals, it
could be more aggressive on price or marketing spend than
rivals, such as in Nigeria where SABMiller's market share is
around 10 percent.
AB InBev's operating margin last year was 32.5 percent
versus a range of 14 to 20 percent for its major rivals.
In addition, Budweiser would likely make its way into a host
of new developing markets, which would threaten the dominance of
Heineken as an international, premium lager.
LOWER RETURNS
The merged entity's financial muscle will depend in part on
the synergies it draw from its new businesses.
AB InBev Chief Executive Carlos Brito runs his empire in
line with the notoriously frugal management philosophy of
Brazilian investment banker Jorge Paulo Lemann, who with his
partners in 3G Capital, orchestrated the brewer's rise. That
philosophy, also in evidence at 3G-backed Kraft Heinz,
relies on acquiring businesses and then cutting costs and
rewarding hardworking employees with handsome bonuses.
"The CEO travels economy," said Holland about AB InBev's
Brito.
AB InBev pulled savings worth some 13 percent of sales after
InBev bought Anheuser-Busch in 2008 and 18 percent from when it
bought out Mexico's Grupo Modelo in 2012.
Analysts see lesser gains from acquiring SABMiller, due
partly to its existing plan to save $500 million by 2018 and its
generally efficient operations. Cutting costs would also be more
complex, given SABMiller's global spread, particularly in
markets where it works with partners, such as Castel Group in
sub-Saharan Africa.
"This is much, much more difficult than anything they've
ever tried," said another industry banker. "SAB is a really,
really complicated beast."
In addition, SABMiller, for whom soft drinks represents 20
percent of volumes, is a major Coca Cola distributor,
while AB InBev, with 10 percent of non-beer volumes, has ties
with rival PepsiCo.
Bernstein analyst Trevor Stirling suggests there could be
savings of 7.5 to 12.5 percent of consolidated sales, meaning a
total of between $900 million to $1.5 billion.
"The financial returns are lower than before, but they're
willing to accept it as it's the last deal in town," he said.
