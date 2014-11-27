LONDON Nov 27 SABMiller Plc, The Coca-Cola Company and Gutsche Family Investments (GFI) are combining their soft drinks bottling operations in South and East Africa to create a group with $2.9 billion in revenue across 12 fast-growing markets.

The new company, which will be headquartered in South Africa, will be 57 percent owned by the brewer, 31.7 percent by GFI, which is the majority owner of Coca-Cola Sabco, and 11.3 percent owned by The Coca-Cola Company, the groups said on Thursday.

"The opportunity is significant, with favourable demographics and economic development pointing to excellent growth prospects," said Alan Clark, SABMiller Chief Executive.

"This also signifies a strengthening of our strategic relationship with The Coca-Cola Company." (Reporting by Paul Sandle)