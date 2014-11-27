* Non-cash deal to help speed up African expansion
* Coke to buy SABMiller some non-alcoholic brands
* SABMiller says merger to save soft drink expansion
spending
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 27 SABMiller
and Coca-Cola will combine the operations which mix,
bottle and distribute their soft drinks in Africa, creating a
group with sales of $2.9 billion and ambitions to corner a
fast-growing market.
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa will be the continent's largest
soft drinks bottler, accounting for 40 percent of all Coke
volumes sold in Africa. It will serve 12 southern and eastern
African countries, including South Africa.
The broader deal -- which will also hand Coca-Cola an extra
20 brands, including Appletiser -- will extend both firms'
distribution networks and presence.
It comes as brewers like SABMiller bulk up on low-margin
fizzy drinks in emerging markets, where soft drinks are
outpacing more lucrative sales of beer. For SABMiller, bottling
soft drinks may be less profitable than packaging beer, but it
is also a cheaper way to grow.
"The idea behind the merger is to expand quicker, and over
time we will look for more bottlers to acquire to grow the
business further," Mark Bowman, Africa head of SABMiller.
"The capital we would have spent today to expand our soft
drinks business in Africa is probably half what we expect to
spend in the future."
Coke and SABMiller did not say how much they expected to
save with the deal.
Households in Africa's growing economies are finding
themselves with more disposable income, which they are spending
on what previously would have been considered luxuries.
Africa's consumer spending on shopping, banking, telecoms
and tourism could grow to $978 billion by 2020, from $570
billion in 2010, according to McKinsey.
While many U.S. and European companies are taking a serious
look at Africa, both Coke and SABMiller are veterans. SABMiller
was founded as South African Breweries, while Coke has built a
distribution network that allows its drinks to reach tiny
tuckshops in far-flung townships.
The all-equity deal pulls together SABMiller, Coke and
Coke's South African bottling partner, the Gutsche family.
SABMiller will own 57 percent of the group, Coke will hold 11.3
percent and the rest will be in the hands of the Gutsches.
As part of the deal, Coke will acquire SABMiller's sparkling
soft drink Appletiser brands globally, and buy or be licensed
for a further 19 non-alcoholic names in Africa and Latin America
for about $260 million.
SABMiller will retain its non-alcoholic malt beverages in
Africa and Latin America and also keep Coke's franchises in El
Salvador and Honduras.
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa will have more than 30 bottling
plants when the deal is completed.
Nomura and NLA advised Coca-Cola Sabco and Rothschild
advised SAB Miller on the deal.
