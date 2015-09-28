LONDON, Sept 28 SABMiller announced
changes to the makeup of certain board committees on Monday, as
the brewer girds for a possible takeover offer from its larger
rival Anheuser-Busch InBev.
The maker of beers such as Peroni and Grolsh said its
chairman, Jan du Plessis, and an independent director, Trevor
Manuel, were appointed to the board's corporate accountability
and risk assurance committee.
A company spokesman said the nominations were "business as
usual" and followed various retirements and new appointments
made earlier this year.
Independent director Lesley Knox was also appointed to the
nomination committee while Javier Ferran was appointed to the
remuneration committee.
SAB earlier this month said Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev)
had approached it about a takeover that would form a colossus
producing a third of the world's beer.
AB InBev has until Oct. 14 to make a firm offer, under
British takeover rules. Neither company has said whether an
offer has been made.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Susan Fenton)