LONDON Jan 11 Global brewer SABMiller Plc
said it had issued and successfully priced a $7 billion
bond on Wednesday with the proceeds used to repay part of the
bank borrowing taken on for the purchase of Australian brewer
Foster' s late last year.
The London-based brewer of Miller Lite, Peroni and Grolsch
beer finalised the cash takeover of Foster' s for A$11.5 billion
($11.9 billion), including debt, in December 2011 to give it
around a half share of the Australian beer market.
"We were very pleased by the high level of demand from bond
investors in response to this offering, and the pricing
achieved, which we believe is a reflection of the strengths of
the SABMiller Group and our attractive profile of brands and
businesses," said SABMiller's Chief Financial Officer Jamie
Wilson in a statement.
SABMiller shares were off 0.3 percent at 2,333 pence by 0810
GMT in early London trading.