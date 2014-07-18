BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from Office Depot
* Platinum Equity to acquire officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from office depot
July 18 SABMiller Plc :
* Has sold, through its wholly owned subsidiary SABSA Holdings Limited, 293,896,315 ordinary shares of Tsogo Sun Holdings limited at 25.75 ZAR per placing share for a total gross consideration of 7.6 billion rand ($710.67 million)
* SABMiller expects repurchase to be effective on or about 5 September 2014
* Placing shares will settle on 28 July 2014
* Following executive purchase and repurchase, SABMiller will no longer hold any ordinary shares in Tsogo Sun Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SAB.L TSHJ.J] ($1 = 10.6942 South African Rand)
